Scoop: Coming Up on SHARK TANK: GREATEST OF ALL TIME on ABC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
The critically acclaimed, entrepreneurial-themed program "Shark Tank" has been on the air for 11 seasons and now, a one-hour, prime-time special reports on the most successful products, unforgettable pitches and clever entrepreneurs to appear over the years.
"Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time" features interviews with iconic Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary who reflect on the show and its most memorable moments. The business moguls make startling admissions about the products that got away, deals they made with "Baby Sharks" who aren't yet old enough to vote and open up about one of the fiercest on-set battles when their playful business banter turned personal.
ABC News cameras also follow show producers through an open-call audition in Dallas, where hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs, products in hand, tried to get into the Tank. The one-hour program looks back on top guest Sharks, features interviews with "Shark Tank" executives who recall THE ONE pitch that brought all the sharks to tears, previews what's to come this season, and asks and answers the question "What is the greatest 'Shark Tank' product of all time?" "Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time" airs on a special edition of "20/20," Wednesday, Feb. 26 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
"Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time" is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer, Matt Lombardi is executive producer, and Ann Reynolds is senior producer.
