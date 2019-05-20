Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, June 6, 2019

Ashley Graham, Jenna Elfman, Donald Faison and Alex Trebek make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, JUNE 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from a Harlem Globetrotter to the person who played Thing on "The Addams Family" and a professional mermaid. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/24/18)

Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny re-imagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring prominent pop-culture icons. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the fun, offering her unique commentary, wit and banter.

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

"To Tell the Truth" is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.





"To Tell the Truth" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, L parental guideline.