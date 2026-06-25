& JULIET to Play Final Performance at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in August

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Canadian production of the international hit musical comedy & Juliet will end its run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on August 2, 2026. By the time it closes on August 2, the production will have played 277 performances and been seen by over 320,000 patrons.

& Juliet stars Vanessa Sears as Juliet, David Silvestri as Lance, Julia McLellan as Anne, George Krissa as Shakespeare, Matt Raffy as May, Sarah Nairne as Angélique, David Jeffery as Romeo and Brandon Antonio as François. The ensemble includes Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Emry Harland, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Michael Nelson, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, McKenna Warwick and Tiera Lee Watts.

With a book by Toronto’s own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

Don't Miss a Toronto News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...