MEXODUS to Make Chicago Premiere at Studebaker Theater

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The Chicago premiere of the acclaimed new hip-hop musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal will play a limited three-week run at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, from November 6 to November 21, 2026 (press opening on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.).

The live-looping hip-hop musical Mexodus recently won four Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Music, one Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, and one Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical—the first Off-Broadway musical to win the award in 30 years.

The Chicago premiere follows the musical's critically acclaimed twice-extended run at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in 2025 and return Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre earlier this year. Mexodus is now available as an Audible Original, featuring the entire musical recorded in immersive Dolby Atmos sound design and extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

The Studebaker Theater engagement of Mexodus represents a homecoming for Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Quijada is from the Chicago area, and Robinson also lived in the city. An early workshop and developmental performances of the musical were held in Chicago in 2021 and 2023.

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson said, “We couldn't be more excited to bring Mexodus to Chicago. Not only do we both have connections to the city, but much of the development of Mexodus happened there. Chicago, pull up!”

Mexodus reveals a hidden chapter of American history. You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North, but this show takes you on the path that ran South by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this groundbreaking live-looped musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin of P3 Productions said, “After building such a strong community around the show in New York City, we're thrilled to now bring this bold, original musical to Chicago audiences, especially at the historic Studebaker Theater. It's an honor to continue sharing the show's joy, energy, and message of solidarity with a city that feels so deeply connected to the spirit of Mexodus.”

Kate Navin, Audible Head of Creative Development for North America, said: “It has been an honor to share Mexodus with the world, through the Audible Original release and on stage in New York, where it once again took the city by storm. We can't wait to present Brian and Nygel's groundbreaking musical in Chicago, where this work was nurtured during its development. As the production reaches more cities across the United States and listeners globally through Audible, we're continuing to broaden and honor this important story for audiences both in the theater and beyond.”

Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater Proprietor Erica Berger said, “We are beyond proud to be a Co-Producer on Mexodus, one of the most exciting new musicals in recent memory. Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson are two exceptional artists with strong ties to Chicago. The Studebaker Theater has been a creative home to innovative theater artists for more than 125 years, and bringing Mexodus home to Chicago further emphasizes our commitment to that legacy.” Managing Artistic Director Jacob Harvey added, “We're actively building new pathways for how commercial productions can find a home in Chicago. Mexodus is our first co-producer credit on an Off-Broadway production, but it won't be the last. This is a new era for the Studebaker, cementing us as the premier Chicago venue for developmental and acclaimed productions alike.”

Artistic Director Wendy Mateo of Teatro Vista Productions said, “Teatro Vista Productions cultivates the telling of stories that accurately reflect our community and increase the authentic representations of us on stage and screen. We are extremely honored to have been a part of the world premieres of Brian's Where Did We Sit on the Bus? and Somewhere Over the Border. So this is a full circle moment for us to help bring Brian and Nygel back to Chicago and to share the story of Mexodus with our audiences.”

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), Johnny Moreno (Video/Projections Design), Tony Thomas (Choreographer), and Claire Yenson, C.S.A. (Casting). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Cath Bates with general management by Pemberley Productions.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Studebaker Theater performances of Mexodus are now on sale starting at $36, with discounted student tickets for $20, at FineArtsBuilding.com/Mexodus.

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