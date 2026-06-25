THE UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL to Make Chicago Debut

After a sold-out world premiere in December 2025, Broadway In Chicago has announced The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical will make its Chicago debut this holiday season. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, June 26, for the limited engagement playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.) December 8—13. Individual tickets range from $39.00 to $85.00, with a limited number of premium seats available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Group sales of 10+ are available now by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. See below for additional ticket information and the performance schedule.



Produced by Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical, the show is a hilarious immersive Broadway style show that blends your favorite holiday movie tropes with high octane, original pop songs.



The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical tells the story of our heroine, Holly, an overworked city executive forced to return to her quirky hometown to help her mother run the family business. Holly reunites with Mark, an old flame (who is now the local Sheriff!) and discovers the town's long-running cookie contest cheating conspiracy involves a moose on the loose. As Holly juggles romance, small-town drama, and a looming corporate merger, she learns that love and community might matter more than work. Packed with immersive holiday moments and original pop songs such as, “Judge That Cookie” and “It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas),” the show offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies you already know and love. It promises festive immersive fun for everyone whether you're a hopeless romantic, a holiday movie superfan, or just in it for the moose.



The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical springs from a creative team with a serious Broadway pedigree including co-authors Tim Drucker, Joel Waggoner and Bonnie Milligan. Milligan, a 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Kimberly Akimbo), has been seen on stage in Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots, Gigantic , and Titanic (Encores!) and on television in And Just Like That, Search Party, New Amsterdam, and more. The production is directed by Tim Drucker, whose parody credits include The Unauthorized Love Actually? Parody Musical (Off-Broadway and Chicago), Friends! Parody Musical (North American Tour), The Bachelor Musical Parody (Chicago/LA), and The MEG4N Parody Musical (New York and Tour). A Broadway composer, performer, and comedian, lyricist Joel Waggoner appeared on Broadway in Be More Chill and School of Rock and in the Off-Broadway hits Southern Comfort and A Man of No Importance. He's also the co-creator of the viral sensation Advent Carolndar with Julia Mattison. Choreography is provided by Brooke & Tiffany Engen, whose wide-ranging work spans theatre, television, and live concert productions including the Off-Broadway and Chicago productions of Love Actually: The Musical Parody and MEG4N: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, as well as the Emmy Award-winning Hairspray Live! (NBC) and currently Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Parody Musical.



TICKET INFORMATION (as of 6/26/26, based on availability and subject to change)

Individual tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or any Broadway In Chicago box office beginning Friday, June 26. Prices range from $39.00—$85.00 with a select number of premium seats available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available now by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or. Subscribers may add tickets to their subscription by clicking here or by calling (312) 977-1717. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.