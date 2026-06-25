SIX to Play Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre for Eight Performances Only

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Tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. for eight performances only from Sunday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed 100 million streams.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

The Boleyn Tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout North America. Tour dates have been announced through Summer 2026.

SIX is also currently playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City, at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland and Europe.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Please visit BaltimoreHippodrome.com to view the SIX performance schedule. Individual tickets for SIX will go on sale tomorrow, June 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $57.00, with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by visiting BaltimoreHippodrome.com, Ticketmaster.com, or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on show days from 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact Groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com or call 888-451-5986.

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