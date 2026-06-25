BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch North American Tour at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

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Individual tickets for the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB are now on sale. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, part of Shea's Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway season, will tech and launch its North American Tour from Shea's Buffalo Theatre this fall.

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

On Broadway, the band of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company.

The North American Tour of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze, John Leguizamo and NETworks Presentations with Executive Producer Hannah Rosenthal.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and WORLD CIRCUIT RECORDS released the show's Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. The album is co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is coming to the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for 8 performances September 12 – 19. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org. Ticket prices start at under $63 all-in. Additional ticket information is available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, or online at: www.sheas.org/performances/buena-vista-social-club.

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