Scoop: ABC News' '20/20' Reports on West Virginia Teen Murdered by Her Two Best Friends 8/2
When 16-year-old Skylar Neese disappeared from her West Virginia home one summer night, surveillance footage recorded her sneaking out of her window and getting into an unidentifiable car. Many believed Skylar ran away and police struggled to find a lead on her location. Six months after she disappeared, there was a shocking break in the case when one of her best friends, Rachel Shoaf, confessed that she and another friend, Shelia Eddy, stabbed Skylar to death in the woods. ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith reports on the twists and turns of the case, unraveling the truth and possible motive behind the shocking crime. "20/20" airs on Friday, Aug. 2 (10:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 7/18/14)
"20/20" features interviews with Dave and Mary Neese, Skylar's parents; Kelly Kerns, friend of the Neese family; Morgan Lawrence and Amorette Hughes, Skylar's friends; and Corporal Ronnie Gaskins and Officer Jessica Colebank, who worked on the case.
Shelia pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and Rachel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Shelia received life in prison and Rachel received 30 years in prison. "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
"20/20" features interviews with Dave and Mary Neese, Skylar's parents; Kelly Kerns, friend of the Neese family; Morgan Lawrence and Amorette Hughes, Skylar's friends; and Corporal Ronnie Gaskins and Officer Jessica Colebank, who worked on the case.
Shelia pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and Rachel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Shelia received life in prison and Rachel received 30 years in prison. "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.