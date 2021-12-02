Scoop: A VERY BOY BAND HOLIDAY on ABC - Monday, December 6, 2021

"A Very BOY BAND Holiday" brings together an all-star cast featuring members from your favorite boy bands to sing their holiday hits and celebrate the season. It's a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together. More details about performances to come and expect some special surprises to keep spirits bright!

ABC's "A Very BOY BAND Holiday" will feature appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), who will rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups' greatest holiday hits - and some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. "A Very BOY BAND Holiday" airs MONDAY, DEC. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. The special can also be viewed the NEXT day on demand and on Hulu.

The special will debut a new original song appropriately titled "A Very BOY BAND Holiday" performed by *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris, a special performance of "This One's For The Children" by Joey McIntyre and his son Griffin McIntyre, as well as some of the groups' hits and a mix of classic holiday favorites including "Let It Snow," "This Christmas," "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and more. It's a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and invite families to curl up on the sofa together with a warm cup of cocoa, sharing a merry night full of falalalas.

David Chamberlin, Michael Antinoro, Joe Mulvihill and Chris Wagner serve as executive producers, and Helen Bromfield is co-executive producer. The special is produced by 45 Live.

