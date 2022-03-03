Rachel Brosnahan to Star & Executive Produce New Podcast Series LISTENING IN

QCODE announced TODAY the upcoming podcast series, Listening In, starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG award-winner Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Sabrina Jaglom (JANE) is attached as the writer/director and executive producer of the series. Automatik and Brosnahan's production banner, Scrap Paper Pictures, are set to produce alongside QCODE, who will finance and distribute the podcast. The eight-episode first season of the series will debut in Spring 2022.

Listening In will follow a woman whose home sound system begins transmitting conversations from other apartments in her building into her own. She becomes wrapped up in the lives of those around her, unwittingly entangling herself in situations she could have never expected as she realizes things are not always as they seem.

"This series explores today's modern world and how technology serves to isolate us while at the same time providing the tools to bring us together," said Sabrina Jaglom. "Rachel Brosnahan brings our heroine's journey to life with incredible gravity, nuance and charm, and I'm so proud to be working with her along with QCODE and Automatik, who so successfully continue to champion creative voices and unconventional stories."

"I have loved working with Sabrina, our friends at QCODE and Automatik, and so many other fantastic talents to bring Listening In to life in the audio space. We can't wait to share it with all of you," said Rachel Brosnahan.

"Through Rachel's undeniable ability to bring a character to life and Sabrina's riveting script and direction, Listening In will create a WILD ride for podcast fans," said QCODE CEO Rob Herting. "We can't wait for audiences to experience this thrilling series full of unexpected twists and turns."

"We have been admirers of Rachel for a long time and are thrilled to work alongside her and Scrap Paper Pictures to bring this podcast to life," said Mariel Redlin of Automatik. "Sabrina's writing brings us on a gripping journey exploring privacy and voyeurism in our technological age."