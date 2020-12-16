RATINGS: GREY'S ANATOMY Emerges as Week's No. 1 Entertainment Series in Adults 18-49

During the week of Nov. 30, 2020, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" emerged as the No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 (2.2/13), tying Fox's "The Masked Singer." With "Grey's Anatomy," ABC claimed 8 of the week's Top 15 highest-rated entertainment programs with Adults 18-49, more than NBC (3), CBS (3) and FOX (1) combined: "Grey's Anatomy" (2.2/13) - No. 1 (tie), "The Bachelorette" (1.7/10) - No. 3, "The Disney Holiday Singalong" (1.5/8) - No. 4, "Big Sky" (1.3/9) - No. 6, while "A Million Little Things" (1.2/8), "Station 19" (1.2/7), the winter finale of "The Good Doctor" (1.2/7) and "The Conners" (1.2/7) all tied for 7.

ABC delivered the week's No. 1 drama and No. 1 entertainment series with "Grey's Anatomy" (2.2/13), the No. 1 comedy with "The Conners" (1.2/7-tie) and the No. 1 new series with "Big Sky" (1.2/7) among Adults 18-49.

ABC's "Grey Anatomy" was the week's No. 1 gainer in TV playback with Adults 18-49 (+1.0 rating points), while "The Good Doctor" (+0.6 rating points), "Big Sky" (+0.6 rating points), "A Million Little Things" (+0.6 rating points) and "The Conners" (+0.6 rating points) all tied as the No. 2 playback gainer of the week.

"For Life" was the only broadcast program of the week to more than double its Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating, while ABC claimed 4 of the 7 broadcast programs to post triple digit playback gains: "For Life" (+133%), "The Conners" (+100%), "The Good Doctor" (+100%) and "A Million Little Things" (+100%).

ABC's "The Good Doctor" (+4.07 million) - No. 1 and "Big Sky" (+3.84 million) - No. 2 stood as the week's Top 2 playback gainers in Total Viewers. In fact, "The Good Doctor" grew by more than +4.00 million viewers from Live+Same Day to Live+7 Day on each of its 5 telecasts this fall. "The Good Doctor" (+101%) and "Big Sky" (+93%) also ranked as the Top 2 gainers in Total Viewers on a percentage basis, with "The Good Doctor" more than doubling its Live+Same Day average to deliver 8.1 million viewers after 7 days of TV playback and "Big Sky" nearly doubling to earn 8.0 million viewers.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+7 Day vs. Live+Same Day Program Ratings, week No. 11 = 11/30-12/6/20, excludes repeats and programs < 5 minutes. Entertainment excludes news and sports programming. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

Photo Credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell