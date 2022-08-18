Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Emily Blunt in Prime Video's THE ENGLISH

The series will premiere on Prime Video in November.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Prime Video released the official first-look images for the upcoming limited series The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo).

The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and BBC. The English is a mythical Western drama, from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line), about two people who come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape.

All six episodes of the series will premiere exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video in November, following its UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination-the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea, The Shadow Line) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner, A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live. The series' ensemble cast includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

The English is produced by Wolf Gait Productions Ltd, a joint venture of Drama Republic Ltd, a Mediawan company, and Eight Rooks Ltd. The series is created by Hugo Blick-who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer. Emily Blunt also serves as executive producer, alongside Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman) for Drama Republic. Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as a producer on The English. Global distribution is handled by All3Media International.

Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt
Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt

Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt
Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

Chaske Spencer
Chaske Spencer

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt
Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt

Photography Credit: Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios



