Photos: Get a First Look at a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.

Mar. 18, 2021  

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST is airing an all new episode- "Zoey's Extraordinary Memory". The show is airing on a new night, Sunday March 28 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Zoey's effort to recreate a cherished memory with Mitch is thwarted by Leif. Max and Mo have their big restaurant opening.

Check out photos below!

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers. "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

Photo credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

Felix Mallard and Jane Levy

Alex Newell

Michael Thomas Grant, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Kapil Talwalkar, and Jane Levy


