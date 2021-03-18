Photos: Get a First Look at a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST is airing an all new episode- "Zoey's Extraordinary Memory". The show is airing on a new night, Sunday March 28 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Zoey's effort to recreate a cherished memory with Mitch is thwarted by Leif. Max and Mo have their big restaurant opening.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers. "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.