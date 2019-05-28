Photo Coverage: First Look at Season Three of JESSICA JONES

Netflix announces that the final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones, the groundbreaking, award-winning series about a New York City private investigator with incredible strength, will launch on Friday, June 14. All 13 episodes will be released to Netflix members globally on this date.

See the first look photos from the final season below!

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a COLLISION COURSE that will forever change them both.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (Dexter) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Marvel's Luke Cage) who also serves as Marvel's Head of Television. Marvel's Jessica Jones is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Season three cast also features Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Trilogy), Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle).





