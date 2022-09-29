Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock to Investigate Prince Andrew Scandal in BANISHED Documentary

Peacock to Investigate Prince Andrew Scandal in BANISHED Documentary

The shocking Peacock original documentary Premieres On October 5.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Peacock has shared the trailer for Banished, a new documentary investigating the case of Prince Andrew. The shocking Peacock original documentary Premieres On October 5.

Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York - formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer - whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family.

Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew's social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere DatesApple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere Dates
September 29, 2022

Apple TV+ unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated, hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with “The Mosquito Coast” continuing its high-stakes journey in season two on November 4; celebrated workplace comedy “Mythic Quest” returning for season three on November 11, and more!
Author Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING PodcastAuthor Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING Podcast
September 29, 2022

In the premiere episode, Anne will spotlight HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the smash hit series Home Town and Home Town Takeover. The interview will delve into the Napiers’ story, including how they met, married and moved to Erin’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and set out on a dedicated mission to revitalize it.
glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'
September 29, 2022

“three wheels and it still drives!,” the new single from rising superstar glaive debuts on Interscope Records with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan. After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S.
Lili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF HonorsLili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF Honors
September 29, 2022

They will join the women previously announced to receive Crystal Awards—”Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and “Don’t Worry Darling” writer and director Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde—as well as Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a LifetimeAlan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime
September 29, 2022

Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award (presented by Ram Trucks) at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration, joining the ranks of previous recipients Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard as he’s celebrated by his peers for a career spanning more than three decades.