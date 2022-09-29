Peacock to Investigate Prince Andrew Scandal in BANISHED Documentary

Peacock has shared the trailer for Banished, a new documentary investigating the case of Prince Andrew. The shocking Peacock original documentary Premieres On October 5.

Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York - formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer - whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family.

Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew's social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor.

Watch the new trailer here: