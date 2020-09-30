Palm Springs International Comedy Festival To Honor George Gallo, DeNiro Film THE COMEBACK TRAIL

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches its week-long online festival October 11th - 18th, 2020.

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival announced today that the PSICF 'Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' will go to Director, Writer (Midnight Run) George Gallo's new all-male comedy ensemble film 'The Comeback Trail' which stars Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, and Eddie Griffin.

Golden Globe-winning actress, producer, and wife of Stanley Kramer, KAREN SHARPE KRAMER, and daughter Kat Kramer: "The Comeback Trail is a hilarious romp, featuring a great, eclectic ensemble cast. The slapstick stunts are reminiscent of the outrageous stunts in the 1963 Stanley Kramer classic ensemble comedy 'It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.' It pokes fun at the trials and tribulations of movie producers, trying to get their films made, at any cost. Both 'Mad World' and 'The Comeback Trail' focus on themes of money and greed challenging audiences to laugh at the characters misfortunes." Director George Gallo said, "I am truly honored and humbled to receive the 2020 PSICF 'Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award.' Stanley Kramer's work has been a major influence on my work. I watched 'It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World' several times before shooting 'The Comeback Trail' to see how he framed so much of it with great master shots."

Festival President and Director, Paul Cruz said, "It's funny, last year we honored Paramount's all-female comedy 'Book Club' from Director Bill Holderman and Producer Erin Simms, who both wrote the film starring Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen. This year, we honor an all-male cast. We didn't plan it, it just worked out that way. Karen and Kat Kramer always choose an ensemble film that embodies elements of Stanley Kramer's iconic 'Mad World,' this year it just happened to be this one, and it's one fantastic, and enjoyable ride of a film! Of all the comedy ensembles to CONSIDER THIS year, we are all certain that Stanley Kramer himself would agree, George Gallo's 'The Comeback Trail' is the perfect film to honor. With timeless comedic performances like those in 'It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,' 'The Comeback Trail' is this year's PSICF 'Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' selection."

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches its week-long online festival October 11th - 18th, 2020 with Star-Studded Films, Q&A's, Industry Panels, Stand-Up Competitions, Awards Gala, and a multitude of stars. Partial proceeds will go to pandemic related charities. For tickets and information go to www.psicf.org.

