Out Film CT Announces Dates for 35th LGBTQ Film Festival

Out Film CT, which produces Connecticut's longest-running film festival, announced TODAY the dates for the 35th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival, a hybrid event that will feature both in-person and virtual screenings.

The film festival will run from June 3 through 12, 2022, for to a ten day celebration of the best of LGBTQ cinema. The in-person movie screenings will be offered at Cinestudio, a historic movie house located on the campus of Trinity College. In addition, Out Film CT will offer virtual screenings of shorts and features via the non-profit's website here.

Festival Co-Director Shane Engstrom states, "Interest in submitting films for our 35th annual film festival is at an all-time high with over 650 submissions. This is a great indicator that our festival has taken its place among the premier events to experience the best of LGBTQ filmmaking."

Co-Director Jaime Ortega adds, "The quality of THE MOVIES we have received is exceptional and we cannot wait to present these diverse and exciting works to the Greater Hartford community and beyond."

The full schedule and lineup of films will be announced mid-May via the festival website, here. The 35th Annual Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival will be offering tickets to individual screenings, FestiPasses to view multiple films, and tickets for virtual-only programming.

Out Film CT's mission is to entertain, educate and promote community through the exhibition of LGBTQ film. A volunteer, nonprofit cultural organization, Out Film CT is dedicated to presenting outstanding LGBTQ cinema and other theatrical events throughout the year, culminating in the ten-day Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival.

This springtime event, Connecticut's largest LGBTQ cultural event, holds a special place in our state's cultural landscape, bringing the community together to introduce, celebrate and rediscover the ideas and values that make the LGBTQ community unique. Out Film CT also presents the monthly Queer Thursdays film series in partnership with Cinestudio, usually shown on the second Thursday of each month.