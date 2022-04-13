OWN Announces Late Night Series THE NIGHTCAP WITH CARLOS KING

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY a new series hosted by the renowned reality producer Carlos King, CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, and creator and executive producer of OWN's first unscripted franchise, "Love & Marriage."

"The Nightcap with Carlos King" will premiere on OWN Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the series debut of "Love & Marriage: D.C." (9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

In each episode of "The Nightcap with Carlos King," Carlos will welcome guests from OWN's most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos's "little black book" of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.

Most recently, the fan-bestowed "King of Reality TV" hosted the "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" season three reunion on OWN, which ranked as Saturday night's #1 telecast across broadcast and cable with A.A. W25-54 (4.95), W18-49 (3.15) and W18+ (5.29); #1 non-sports telecast across broadcast and cable with A.A. Households (6.35). KING also hosts Sirius XM's newly launched Stitcher podcast "Reality with the King," which reached number one in television and film on the Apple podcast charts upon its April 6 debut.

The Season One premiere of OWN's first-ever franchise spinoff, "Love & Marriage: D.C." will launch on Saturday, May 14 from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new reality series is focused on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alumni Monique and Chris Samuels, marking their highly-anticipated return to reality television after four years. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.