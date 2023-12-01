Netflix Renews THE UPSHAWS for Part 6

Netflix TODAY announced that the hit scripted comedy series The Upshaws has been renewed for Part 6, with production on the 10-episode season beginning next year.

Additionally, The Upshaws Part 5 is on the way, with 6 new episodes of the series slated to premiere in Spring 2024.

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), THE HEAD of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son he fathered with another woman -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

The series is executive produced by Regina Hicks, Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson, and Mark Alton Brown.

The cast includes Mike Epps (Bennie Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).