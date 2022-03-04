NBC Announces New Competition Series MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND

NBC has teamed with Studio Lambert to produce Talpa's new adventure reality show "Million Dollar Island (wt)."

"Million Dollar Island" is a high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.

"We're excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC," said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming and Development. "This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive."

Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert said, "We're thrilled to be making this big new format for NBC. The storytelling and strategy, along with a breathtakingly beautiful and remote landscape, will combine to offer viewers a gripping competition."

"I've enjoyed great success with NBC on 'The Voice,' so I'm delighted that they'll provide the perfect U.S home for this exciting new show," added John de Mol, Founder and Chairman, Talpa.

Studio Lambert's Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess and Talpa's John de Mol will serve as executive producers. Studio Lambert is an All3Media-backed company.