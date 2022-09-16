Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michael Bublé Theme Week on DANCING WITH THE STARS Launches Monday, October 24

Michael Bublé Theme Week on DANCING WITH THE STARS Launches Monday, October 24

Dancing With the Stars premiere Monday, September 19 on Disney+.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Dancing With The Stars excitedly presents Michael Bublé theme week on Disney+, beginning Monday, October 24th. The Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer will not only perform his latest single and album title track "Higher" but will also serve as a guest judge. And every celebrity and professional competitor will dance to timeless selections from Bublé's extensive catalog.

Additionally, Bublé has teamed up with Derek Hough for the "Higher" National Dance Contest. Beginning today through November 7th and open exclusively to U.S. residents, fans may enter to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, including a One-on-One FaceTime with Michael Bublé, a Private Dance Lesson with Dancing With The Stars Legend Derek Hough, Airfare and Accommodation to Los Angeles for four, Tickets to Dancing With The Stars Season Finale Nov 21st, and Tickets to Disneyland. The contest is live HERE.

Performing to packed arenas on a nightly basis, Bublé continues his 'Higher' Tour across the U.S. now. It notably follows a sold-out international tour this summer. Produced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, upcoming stops include Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on September 23rd and Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on September 24th before this headline run wraps at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on October 11th. For dates, tickets and more information, please visit: michaelbuble.com/tour.

Bublé's HIGHER album incited the most enthusiastic critical applause of his career to date. Variety raved, "On 'Higher,' Bublé gets to show the full breadth of his talent, while staying true to idols, influences, and, most importantly himself," and The New York Times profiled him in an extensive cover story, going on to attest, "The through line for these seemingly disparate selections is his buoyant and mellifluous voice, capable of roping any and all material into the realm of genuine romance." Entertainment Weekly noted, "when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before."

Produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Alan Chang, Jason 'Spicy G' Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney, HIGHER is Bublé's first studio album in three years and follows his hugely successful sold out two-year global "An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour" as well as the 10th year of the massive success of his classic holiday album, Christmas.

Michael Bublé has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries. With a career that includes four Grammy wins, multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums, sold out global arena tours, well over 14 billion streams worldwide and a new album that many call his best record ever, Michael Bublé continues to go HIGHER in 2022.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Disney+ Shares PINOCCHIO Original Motion Picture SoundtrackDisney+ Shares PINOCCHIO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
September 16, 2022

Featuring “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “I’ve Got No Strings” and “Hi Diddle Dee Dee” (“The Actor’s Life”)—the filmmakers included additional songs in their live action version. Oscar nominees Alan Silvestri, who composed the film’s background score and has teamed with Zemeckis on 19 films, and Glen Ballard collaborated on the new original songs.
Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'
September 16, 2022

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 30 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases 'Black Hole Friend' and 'Karma' have featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists including “SALT” and “New Pop Revolution.”
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIOVIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIO
September 16, 2022

Disney+ has shared a clip of Cynthia Erivo performing 'When You Wish Upon a Star' in the new live action film adaption of Pinocchio. The new film also features Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Watch the new video clip and listen to the complete track on the film's soundtrack now!
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' AlbumVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' Album
September 16, 2022

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at the making of her upcoming eleventh studio album, 'Midnights.' The new Instagram Reel shows Swift at the piano, in the recording booth, picking out vinyl variants, and working with producer Jack Antonoff on the new album. Watch the new video now!
Reba McEntire Announces 'The Ultimate Christmas Collection'Reba McEntire Announces 'The Ultimate Christmas Collection'
September 16, 2022

Reba McEntire will release Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection. The collection is made up of favorites from her previous Christmas releases along with the stirring track “I Needed Christmas,” featured in the Lifetime movie “Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune.” Pre-order the collection and check out the track list now!