MAD MEN to Make 4K Streaming Debut on HBO Max in December

Beginning December 1, the 16-time Emmy-winning series Mad Men will be available to stream on HBO Max. This marks the first time the series is available to stream in 4K.

The seven-season series from Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer and executive producer Matthew Weiner (HBO’s The Sopranos) is produced by Lionsgate Television and originally aired on AMC from 2007-2015.

“Mad Men is a great addition to the HBO Max library of iconic content,” said Royce Battleman, EVP, Global Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are thrilled that HBO Max will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy the series in a fresh way with an enhanced 4K viewing experience.”

“Mad Men continues to show truly remarkable staying power with audiences a full decade after concluding its network run, and we couldn’t imagine a better home for it than HBO Max,” said Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate. “HBO sets the bar for premium entertainment, MAKING IT the perfect place to celebrate one of television's defining series while introducing MAD MEN to new viewers and reintroducing it to longtime fans in 4K.”

Mad Men won a record-tying four consecutive Best Drama Emmy awards, earning 16 total wins and 116 nominations, one of the most acclaimed television shows in history. Produced by Lionsgate, the series is created, written and executive produced by Weiner in association with Weiner Bros.

The show explores the glamorous and ego-driven “Golden Age” of advertising, where everyone is selling something and nothing is ever what it seems. And no one plays the game better than Don Draper, Madison Avenue’s biggest ad man – and ladies’ man – in the business.

Mad Men stars an award-winning cast with Jon Hamm, Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Rich Sommer, Aaron Staton, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, and John Slattery.