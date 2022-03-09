'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Ranks as the No. 1 Daytime Talk Show for the 3rd Consecutive Week

During the week of Feb. 21, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - for the 3rd consecutive week in Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.514 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating-tie). "Live" topped "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Total Viewers (2.514 million vs. 2.359 million) and by 17% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating), while tying "Dr. Phil" for No. 1 in Households (1.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (2.514 million vs. 2.435 million) and grew week to week by 17% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating), while holding even with the prior week in Households (1.7 rating).

On average, for the 2021-2022 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), topping "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivers the final season of "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+70% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+70% - 2.460 million vs. 1.444 million) and Women 25-54 (+75% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.