Jonathan Demme's Talking Heads Concert Film STOP MAKING SENSE to Screen in IMAX

Tickets to see the concert film in its greatest form are on sale now.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

After 40 years, Jonathan Demme's seminal Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE will return to theaters this December.

The screenings will kick off with a TIFF World Premiere and Global IMAX Live event on September 11, then exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29, in a pristine new 4K restoration.

Tickets to see the concert film in its greatest form are on sale now here. Watch the trailer for the restored release here:






