Jonathan Demme's Talking Heads Concert Film STOP MAKING SENSE to Screen in IMAX

1
2
THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings
All of The View co-hosts will return for the upcoming 27th season, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The View ended the 2022-2023 season as the No. 1 daytime talk show. The show averaged 2.375 million total viewers for the season, topping other shows like LIVE! With Kelly & Mark.
3
RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Is the #1 Movie Worldwide on Prime Video
Tony winner Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue is the #1 movie worldwide on Prime Video and already among Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time. The cast includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Sharon D Clarke, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman.
4
Prince Harry's HEART OF INVICTUS Sets Netflix Premiere Date
Archewell Productions, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, introduces HEART OF INVICTUS. From the OscarⓇ-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA, EVELYN), the series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe. Watch the video trailer!