Jonathan Demme's Talking Heads Concert Film STOP MAKING SENSE to Screen in IMAX

After 40 years, Jonathan Demme's seminal Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE will return to theaters this December.

The screenings will kick off with a TIFF World Premiere and Global IMAX Live event on September 11, then exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29, in a pristine new 4K restoration.

Tickets to see the concert film in its greatest form are on sale now here. Watch the trailer for the restored release here:



