Idris Elba, Justice Smith & More Join Daveed Diggs-Penned Drama

Justice Smith, Idris Elba, and Taylour Page have joined We All Die Young, a new drama written by Hamilton star Daveed Diggs. The film is slated to be directed by Jake Schreier.

Deadline reports that the story follows Marcus Smith, a rapper in the midst of his big break, preparing to undertake the biggest live tour in history. Simultaneously, he's under pressure to make new music and feels blocked. Smith then builds a home in the middle of the desert, hoping that will assist him in regaining creativity.

Aside from writing the script, Diggs created the story, assisted by Chinaka Hodge. The film is scheduled to begin production in March 2022. The film will be produced by Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner, along with Diggs, Schreier and Benny Blanco. Rapper YG will serve as an executive producer and Aaron Lammer will co-produce.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul. Diggs is currently set to voice Sebastian in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.