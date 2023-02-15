ID Debuts Two New True Crime Obsessions with the Back-to-Back Premieres of MEAN GIRL MURDERS and KILLER CHEER

Two new true crime series MEAN GIRL MURDERS and KILLER CHEER are coming to ID on Monday nights. MEAN GIRL MURDERS explores the inner workings of cutthroat cliques, vicious backbiting and cruel intentions, while KILLER CHEER presents how crimes among young women turn deadly.

Running for six weeks, MEAN GIRL MURDERS premieres Monday, March 13 at 9/8c on ID, followed by KILLER CHEER at 10/9c.

In the premiere episode of MEAN GIRL MURDERS titled "Battle of the Besties," airing on Monday, March 13 at 9/8c on ID, Fort Wayne, Indiana, high school volleyball star Stacy DeGrandchamp is pretty and popular - until jealousy and rumors lead to a rift in her circle of friends.

When a fight at a party turns deadly, witnesses won't talk, and her killer almost gets away with murder. Other episodes showcase the cutthroat world of Vegas showgirls; secrets and betrayals in a small Texas town; a revenge plot from an edgy party scene in Albuquerque; mounting hostility between two rodeo queens in Texas, and more.

ID will also launch KILLER CHEER, a series that explores horrific events surrounding young girls. In the premiere episode, "All American Murder" airing on Monday, March 13 at 10/9c, the murder of a popular schoolgirl in broad daylight leads detectives to initially believe the killer must be from out of town. As the investigation unfolds, they discover the culprit is closer than anyone could imagine.

Other stories profile a 15-year-old who is stabbed to death steps away from her suburban home in California; a high school obsession in Augusta, Georgia that turned into a decades-long reign of terror; the safety and security in a small town in Massachusetts is shattered when a cheerleader goes missing days after her 15th birthday, and more.

MEAN GIRL MURDERS is produced by Lion Television U.S. for Investigation Discovery. KILLER CHEER is produced by October Films for Investigation Discovery.

Watch the new trailer here: