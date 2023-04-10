Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
I SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in May

The series premieres on Thursday, May 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Apr. 10, 2023  

"I Survived Bear Grylls," TBS' new competition series that bridges the survival and game show genres, premieres on Thursday, May 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Hosted by celebrated survivalist Bear Grylls and comedian Jordan Conley, this series features eight stand-alone episodes, each with new players who face specially designed games taking Bear's most legendary adventures up a notch.

Bear Grylls has spent his entire career rescuing himself - and others - from death in some of the most dangerous parts of the world. Now, instead of sacrificing himself in the WILD to teach survival skills, he's turning the tables to America's armchair adventurers by creating wilderness simulated challenges that will test the contestants' smarts, physicality and their ability to adapt and do whatever it takes to survive - including having to eat and drink some truly gnarly survival food.

The final contestant standing at the end of each episode can proudly claim I SURVIVED Bear Grylls and win a cash prize.

This show gives rookie survivors the chance to prove their mettle at the hands of one of the world's leading adventurers. Along the way, a few lucky leading contestants will have a chance to earn the hard-fought reward of a seat on the larger-than-life MTN DEW-branded throne.

Bunim/Murray Productions, Kreativ Inc. and The Natural Studios produced the series for TBS. MTN DEW is an integration and promotional partner.




