HOW WE GET FREE Documentary Short to Premiere on HBO Next Week

The film debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (9:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

HOW WE GET FREE Documentary Short to Premiere on HBO Next Week

The HBO Original documentary short HOW WE GET FREE, directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles (HBO’s “Black and Missing”) and produced by the New York Times and Multitude Films, debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (9:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

HOW WE GET FREE follows community activist Elisabeth Epps as she works to abolish the cash bail system in Colorado. Inspired by a New York Times article and filmed over the course of two years, the documentary tracks Epps’ efforts as the founder and executive director of the Colorado Freedom Fund, a community bail fund working against the criminalization of poverty.

For Epps, this work is personal. Having spent time in jail herself, where she bore witness to the conditions and inequities, she is passionately committed to this work.

As Epps spends her days and nights driving around Denver with thousands of dollars of cashiers’ checks in hand, trying to help pre-trial inmates, she gains an unlikely supporter: Denver County Sheriff Elias Diggins.

While Epps and Diggins disagree about many issues surrounding the criminal justice system, they find common ground on the detrimental effects of cash bail. After years of grassroots activism, and on the heels of the 2020 racial reckoning, Epps is confronting a new challenge: making systemic policy change by running for State Representative.

HBO Documentary Films Presents a New York Times Production, a Multitude Films Production HOW WE GET FREE. Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles; produced by Kathleen Lingo, Sweta Vohra, Jess Devaney; executive produced by Nicholas Kulish, Sam Dolnick, Anya Rous. For HBO: executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
TOTAL TRUST Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State Photo
TOTAL TRUST Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State

For two decades, China has implemented cutting-edge security and surveillance to monitor its citizens. In this fascinating and chilling documentary, Jialing Zhang (co-director of ONE CHILD NATION) immerses us in this daily reality: half a billion cameras pointed at the populace, invasive neighborhood watch programs (“Sharp Eyes”).

2
Key West Film Festival Announces Third Annual Golden Key Award Photo
Key West Film Festival Announces Third Annual Golden Key Award

The Golden Key for Emerging Talent, given to actors and directors who will be destined to grace our screens for years to come, will be presented to Thomasin McKenzie for her breakout role in the NEON Rated release of EILEEN,  also starring Anne Hathaway and Shea Wigham. The film will screen as the Closing Night film of the festival. 

3
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast Photo
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast

Get ready for new dark adventures as 'The Eminence in Shadow' reveals a new cast for its second season! The anime is based on Daisuke Aizawa's light novel series and offers both the original Japanese version and a same-day English dub.

4
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman Photo
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Watch the video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary OldmanVideo: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and HoustonPlayy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and Houston
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud TexasMiranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud Texas

Videos

First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
I NEED THAT
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD