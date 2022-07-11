Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GOOD GRIEF to Return to IFC & Sundance Now

The new season will premiere on August 4.

Jul. 11, 2022  

AMC Networks' IFC and the targeted streaming service Sundance Now announced that Season 2 of the irreverent kiwi comedy Good Grief will make its U.S., Canadian and U.K. premiere on Thursday, August 4 as binge release on Sundance Now, followed by its North American two-episode broadcast premiere on IFC beginning Wednesday, August 17.

Co-created, co-written and starring sisters Eve and Grace Palmer along with co-creator/co-writer Nick Schaedel, the six-episode comedy series is set in small New Zealand town and follows two millennial sisters with very different personalities who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather.

Since inheriting the Loving Tributes funeral home in Season 1, Ellie (Eve Palmer) and Gwen Goode (Grace Palmer, Adrift) have set off on very different paths. Ellie embraces her inner 'girlboss', with all the ill-fitting pantsuits, amateur TV ads, and plumber liaisons that entails. Meanwhile, Gwen spends five months DJing in Bali and reappears unexpectedly in New Zealand to discover their mother has a new boyfriend and she's been kicked out of THE FAMILY home.

Gwen moves in with Ellie, takes up THE JOB of social marketing for Loving Tributes, and embarks on a childish prank war against their mother's new partner. As family tensions escalate at work and at home, Ellie must decide whether to intervene, or let Gwen grow up all by herself.

Good Grief, Season 2 is directed by Kiel McNaughton (The Legend of Baron To'a, My Life is Murder), produced by Angela Cudd (I Am Waru) and Kerry Warkia (Vai, Waru).

