Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Artist Daniel Mazzone Announces Upcoming Documentary THE KID

Exclusive: Artist Daniel Mazzone Announces Upcoming Documentary THE KID

The documentary will premiere in early 2023.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Broadway World has exclusively learned that famed international artist Daniel Mazzone is set to release his upcoming documentary in early 2023.

Daniel, who was once a homeless 15-year-old in Toronto, Canada before MAKING IT big and being coined 'the new Andy Warhol' by media and as an artist whose artworks sell for upwards of $50,000 each, recently travelled the world to all seven continents (14 countries in 55 days) to speak with citizens of those regions about life and various artforms.

While on his journey, Daniel collected sample materials that he has been using in his new art pieces. He also was one of the first artists ever to meet with the Pope in Rome as part of his charity efforts with Scholas Occurrentes.

Speaking to BWW exclusively, Daniel says, "The documentary is something I've been working on for the last three years. It's about my life being homeless and how I started doing artwork, and what I've become today."

The documentary will be in association with A Train Productions and released into various film festivals in the new year.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!