Exclusive: Artist Daniel Mazzone Announces Upcoming Documentary THE KID

Broadway World has exclusively learned that famed international artist Daniel Mazzone is set to release his upcoming documentary in early 2023.

Daniel, who was once a homeless 15-year-old in Toronto, Canada before MAKING IT big and being coined 'the new Andy Warhol' by media and as an artist whose artworks sell for upwards of $50,000 each, recently travelled the world to all seven continents (14 countries in 55 days) to speak with citizens of those regions about life and various artforms.

While on his journey, Daniel collected sample materials that he has been using in his new art pieces. He also was one of the first artists ever to meet with the Pope in Rome as part of his charity efforts with Scholas Occurrentes.

Speaking to BWW exclusively, Daniel says, "The documentary is something I've been working on for the last three years. It's about my life being homeless and how I started doing artwork, and what I've become today."

The documentary will be in association with A Train Productions and released into various film festivals in the new year.