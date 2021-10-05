Emmy-Winning Makeup Designer Marc Pilcher Dies at 53

Marc Pilcher, the Emmy-winning makeup artist, passed away on October 3 at the age of 53. Although double-vaccinated, Pilcher had sadly died of COVID-19.

"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021," Pilcher's representatives said in a statement obtained by Deadline, adding, "He was 53, double vaccinated with no underlying health condition."

He had begun his career working on the West End in 1988. He worked on productions such as Company, Sunset Boulevard, and Aspects of Love. Pilcher had worked alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Shirley McLaine, Madonna, Emily Blunt, Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Williams, and Sir Ian McKellen.

Pilcher recently won an Emmy Award for his work on the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton. Although he had tested negative several times before traveling to Los Angeles for the Creative Emmy Awards Ceremony, he fell ill upon returning to the United Kingdom.