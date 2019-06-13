Emmy Nominee Fred Armisen To Star In New Horror Comedy TOO LATE

Firemark Media announced today that Fred Armisen has been set to join the cast of the upcoming horror/comedy TOO LATE, directed by D.W. Thomas. Based on a script by Tom Becker, the film will be produced by Ryan Lacen and Anthony Baldino, and will be executive produced by Lonnie Ramati. Jessica Sherman ("The Strain," "Bates Motel" and Oscar-winning short Skin) is set as casting director. Shooting on the film that revolves around the LA underground comedy scene is set for later this month in Los Angeles.

TOO LATE is the story of a lonely assistant who finally finds love and must escape her monster of a boss before she and her new love become his next meal.

Armisen is an actor, comedian and musician best known for his TV roles playing a multitude of characters on "Saturday Night Live" and "Portlandia." Recent feature film roles include Netflix's GAME OVER, MAN, FOX Searchlight's BATTLE OF THE SEXES, Sundance hit THE LITTLE HOURS and THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE. He is also a cast member in the latest season of the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth."

Thomas is a former feature film editor, and award-winning short film director. She got her start editing films for indie producer, Carl Colpaert (HURLY BURLY, SWIMMING WITH SHARKS) and developed her filmmaking skills editing the psychological drama BLACK LIMOUSINE (Winner, Audience Choice Award, Santa Cruz Film Festival), the offbeat crime thriller CALL BACK, and the documentary HOOP REALITY. She has produced and edited behind-the-scenes featurettes for studios including NBC, DISNEY, MARVEL, and PIXAR.

"Too Late is a macabre love letter to the LA alt comedy scene and, like our protagonist, Fred Armisen built his comedy career performing in underground comedy clubs like Largo with Ron Lynch, Aimee Mann, Marc Maron and the rest. Fred has such a unique voice and his shared history with the rest of the cast adds an authenticity to the story we're telling. We are so thrilled!" said Thomas.

This is the inaugural feature film for Firemark Media, which was founded by D.W. Thomas and her husband Tom Becker in 2017.





