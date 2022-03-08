ENCANTO Soundtrack Maintains #1 Position on the Billboard 200 Chart

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Academy Award®-nominated Walt Disney Animation Studios film, featuring eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco maintains the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the eighth non-consecutive week.

The R.I.A.A. Gold-certified set earned 80,000 equivalent album units in its twelfth week on the chart for the week ending March 3, 2022. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the seventh consecutive week.

On Billboard's Hot 100 chart, the 2X Platinum-certified "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is No. 2, previously holding the No. 1 spot for five consecutive weeks. The track holds the No. 1 position on the Streaming Songs chart for the ninth consecutive week. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the only song from a Disney animated or live-action film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

Seven songs from the Encanto soundtrack are on the Hot 100: No. 2 - "We Don't Talk About Bruno," No. 18 - "Surface Pressure," No. 30 - "The Family Madrigal," No. 45 - "What Else Can I Do?," No. 51 - "Dos Oruguitas," No. 71 -"Waiting on a Miracle," and No. 89 -"All of You."

"Dos Oruguitas" maintains the No. 2 position on the Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Sales Songs charts for the third consecutive week. Previously, the track held the No. 1 position on the Latin Streaming Songs chart for 5 consecutive weeks and the Latin Digital Sales chart for 3 consecutive weeks.

