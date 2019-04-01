Dionne Warwick & Jesse Sweet To Be Guests On Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Dionne Warwick, is Tom Needham's featured guest this Thursday at 6 pm EST on WUSB's 'The Sounds of Film.' The interview marks Ms. Warwick's third time on the long-running program. Also on the show, is award-winning director of 'City of Joel,' Jesse Sweet.

Dionne Warwick has had an incredible 56 hits on the Billboard Top 100 over the course of her successful career. She has won 5 GRAMMY AWARDS and sold over 100 million records. Some of Dionne Warwick's best known songs include "Then Came You," "Déjà Vu," "Walk on By," and "I Say a Little Prayer."

Ms. Warwick is one of several legends to receive one of GRAMMY AWARDS highest honor - the Lifetime Achievement Award. Others being honored this year include George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, and Billy Eckstine. A special award presentation will be held on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Dionne Warwick will be discussing her new album, She's Back on 'The Sounds of Film.' The CD is produced by her son Damon Elliott and includes an updated version of the Burt Bacharach/Hal David classic, " What the World Needs Now Is Love.' The CD will be packaged with a bonus disc of Warwick's 1998 album, 'Dionne Sings Dionne.'

'City of Joel' is a documentary about Kiryas Joel, a 1.1 square mile shell in the suburbs that is home to 22,000 orthodox Hassidic members. Inspired by their founder, Joel Tetelbaum, Kiryas Joel is one of the fastest growing most insular Jewish communities in the world. The film examines what happens when developers and leaders come up with an annexation proposal to double the size of THE VILLAGE against the wishes of their non-Hassidic neighbors who believe their plan will harm the environment and tilt the balance of power in the local government.

Jesse Sweet is an Emmy-award winning documentary director and producer whose work includes 'Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain,' 'Death Row Stories,' 'Black Market with Michael K. Williams,' and 'Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates.' Jesse Sweet will be attending a Long Island screening of 'City of Joel' on Monday, April 8th at 7:00 pm at Port Jefferson's Theater Three.

About The Sounds of Film

'The Sounds of Film' is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Julie Andrews, Mayor David Dinkins, Howard Shore, Gretchen Carlson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Peter Fonda, Susan Lacy, RBG director Julie Cohen, Don Lemon, Wallace Shawn, Matthew Broderick, Dave Rubin and Kurtis Blow.





