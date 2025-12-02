Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Season Finale of THE LAST FRONTIER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has debuted a sneak peek clip from the season finale of “The Last Frontier,” starring and executive-produced by Jason Clarke. In the episode, Sidney and Havlock risk it all to gain possession of the archive and Frank sets out on a life-saving mission. Episode ten will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Alongside Clarke, the series stars Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth and Tait Blum, with Academy Award nominee and multi-Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard.

About “The Last Frontier”

“The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The Last Frontier” is executive produced by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, who also serve as writers, alongside Clarke, Laura Benson (“The Big C”), Glenn Kessler (“Bloodline”), Albert Kim (“Nikita”) and series episodic director Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple