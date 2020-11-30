Dekkoo Original JACKPLOT to Debut December 2

As the global pandemic plunged creatives into uncertainty and hardship, Dekkoo launched their Love and Distance short film competition, with the grand prize being claimed by UK-based filmmaker Marco De Luca (Beneath the Trees). For his short film Two Meters Apart, De Luca received a $2,500 cash prize and a deal to create a new short film as a Dekkoo Original with a budget of $5,000. Armed with backing from Dekkoo and adapting to the strange new reality of the pandemic, De Luca directed and produced the short film Jackplot, which he calls a dark commentary on the frailty of relationships. Jackplot was written by Hannah Hooton, produced by Cedric Andries and stars Jack Parr and Adam Redmore, who reunites with De Luca after starring in Two Meters Apart.

Jackplot will premiere on Dekkoo on December 2nd. Dekkoo is available internationally via iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, AppleTV, Xfinity X1 and Roku. In the U.S. and U.K., Dekkoo is also available via Prime Channels.

Ahead of Jackplot's premiere, De Luca shared his excitement at being able to create during quarantine. "We were so thrilled to have won the Jury prize of the Love and Distance contest during lockdown. In these difficult times the power of the creative arts and movies in particular, really gave us hope and refuge. Being awarded $5000 we decided to make Jackplot. Two guys struggling at the end of their relationship, think a win at the races can heal and help them get closer, but reality kicks in and disaster is just around the corner."

Two handsome husbands, Kevin and Jay, drive home from the races after having won the jackpot, excited about their newfound fortune. The newlyweds fantasize about how to spend their bag of cash, but disagreement turns into bitterness when Jay claims ownership of the win and prize. As tensions mount and tempers rise, distraction becomes inevitable and THE RIDE home turns into a race towards tragedy from which fate will ensure no one benefits from the windfall.

Dekkoo (pronounced "DECK-koo") is the premiere subscription-based streaming service dedicated to gay men, providing the largest streaming collection of gay-centric entertainment available. Dekkoo original series include "The Third", "Feral" and "I'm Fine."

