David E. Talbert to Develop New Musical Series for Disney

Jingle Jangle creator David E. Talbert has been announced to develop a new musical series for Disney Branded Television, titled Madelyn Square Garden.

Deadline reports that Madelyn Square Gardens will tell the story of Madelyn as she leaves Mississippi to pursue her dreams of being on Broadway. After moving to New York to attend a performing arts school, she realizes that she will need more than just her talent to beat out the competition. She then embarks on an unexpected journey to discover why her grandfather ran off to New York City with his own Broadway dreams but never returned home.

More information regarding casting and production has yet to be announced.

Talbert recently wrote, directed, and produced Jingle Jangle: A Christmas tourney for Netflix. He also won aNew York Literary Award in 2007 for his musical, Love in the Nick of Tyme.

The new series is the first decision made by Ayo Davis, who was recently named President of Disney Branded Entertainment. Davis will take on the creative and operational leadership of the content group at a time it is expanding its development and production of Disney branded programming for the company's streaming service Disney+ and linear networks.