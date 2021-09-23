Ayo Davis Named President of Disney Branded Television

Ayo Davis has been named president of Disney Branded Television TODAY by Peter Rice, Chairman Disney General Entertainment (DGE), to whom she will report.

As president, Davis will oversee the operations of Disney Branded Television including programming, strategy, development, current, production, casting, business affairs and marketing for scripted, unscripted and animation for Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Davis takes on the creative and operational leadership of the content group at a time it is expanding its development and production of Disney branded programming for the company's streaming service Disney+ and linear networks.

For nearly 20 years, Davis has worked on the creative side of television at Disney. Prior to joining Disney Branded Television, she was Executive Vice President, Talent and Casting, at ABC Entertainment and Disney+. She was integral to many acclaimed series, including ABC's "The Good Doctor," Emmy® Award-winning "American Crime" and "How to Get Away with Murder," and the Peabody Award-winning "black-ish."

She championed the careers of notable actors such as Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder"), the first African American to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category; Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives"), Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy") and Golden Globe® winner Gina Rodriguez.

Among Davis' other contributions are the launch of ABC Discovers, a collection of casting initiatives that aims to discover, nurture and create powerful opportunities for up-and-coming talent from around the world. Alumni of the program include Lupita Nyong'o, Gina Rodriguez and Pedro Pascal.