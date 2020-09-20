Creative Arts Emmy Awards Announce Final Stint of Winners; Eddie Murphy, Cherry Jones, Maya Rudolph, and More!

Eddie Murphy won his first-ever Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Last night, the fifth night of the Creative Art Emmys wrapped up this year's virtual ceremony.

During last night's ceremony, Eddie Murphy won his first-ever Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live. Maya Rudolph took home her second Emmy of the week for her guest role as Kamala Harris on SNL, and Cherry Jones received her third Emmy for her role on Succession.

Check out the full list of winners below (winners are bolded).

Outstanding Animated Program

﻿Rick and Morty

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons

Outstanding Children's Program

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (TIE)

We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (TIE)

Star Wars Resistance

Outstanding Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise

Before Alexa - Amazon

Bounce - Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day - Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

The Look - P&G

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

﻿The Last Dance

American Masters

Hillary

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

﻿The Cave

Chasing the Moon (American Experience)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

One Child Nation

Outstanding Television Movie

﻿Bad Education

American Son

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

﻿Cheer

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Kevin Hart: DON'T F**k This Up

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

We're Here

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Victoria Thomas, CSA and Meagan Lewis, CSA, Watchmen

Carmen Cuba and Robin D. Cook, CSA, Mrs. America

Louise Kiely, Normal People

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Kate Caldwell, CSA, and Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Unbelievable

Esther Kling, Vicki Thomson, Maria Rölcke, and Cornelia Mareth, Unorthodox

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

﻿Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance

Parris Goebel, Savage X Fenty Show

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Jemel McWilliams, The Oscars

Jefferson Benjumea and Adrianita Avila, World of Dance

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

M. David Mullen, ASC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC, Mindhunter

Armando Salas, ASC, Ozark

Ben Kutchins, Ozark

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Tales from the Loop

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, The Crown

Paul Cameron, ASC, Westworld

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

﻿Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne, Schitt's Creek

Michelle R Cole and Juliann DeVito, black-ish

Heidi Bivens, Danielle Baker, and Katina Danabassis, Euphoria

Allyson B. Fanger, Kristine Haag, and Lori DeLapp, Grace and Frankie

Sam Perry, Katie Broome, and Justin Selway, Killing Eve

Lou Eyrich, Claire Parkinson, Lily Parkinson, and Nora Pedersen, The Politician

Justine Seymour, Simone Kreska, and Barbara Schramm, Unorthodox

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

﻿Doniella Davy, Kirsten Sage Coleman, and Tara Lang Shah, Euphoria

Michelle Radow, Erin Rosenmann, Karen Rentrop, Molly R. Stern, Angela Levin, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Miho Suzuki, Claudia Humburg, Big Little Lies

Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Jack Lazzaro, and Susan Reilly Lehane, Ozark

Candice Ornstein and Lucky Bromhead, Schitt's Creek

Burton LeBlanc and Alastair Muir, The Handmaid's Tale

Autumn Butler, Caitlin Martini Emery, Debra Schrey, and Emma Burton, The Politician

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

﻿Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards

Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards

Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'

Hamish Hamilton, SUPER BOWL LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

﻿Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

﻿Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

﻿Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

﻿Cherry Jones, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

Mr. Robot - "Season_4.0 ARG"

Stranger Things - "Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop"

Westworld - "Free Will is Not Free Interactive Experience"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

﻿Geoffrey Amoral, Richard McGuinness, William McGuinness, Tim Stasse, and Trevor Brown, Saturday Night Live

Noah Mitz, Michael Berger, Will Gossett, Ryan Tanker, Matt Benson, Scott Chmielewski, Patrick Brazil, America's Got Talent

Christian Hibbard, William Peets, Kille Knobel, and James Norman, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Robert Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Madigan Stehly, Patrick Boozer, and Pete Radice, So You Think You Can Dance

Oscar Dominguez, Daniel Boland, Craig Housenick, Samuel Barker, Johnny Bradley, The Voice

Outstanding Main Title Design

﻿Mason Nicoll, Peter Pak, Giovana Pham, and Cisco Torres, Godfather of Harlem

Allie Fisher, Anthony Zazzi, and Brian Oakes, Abstract: The Art of Design

Lisa Bolan, Henry DeLeon, Mert Kizilay, Kaya Thomas, Yongsub Song, and Alex Silver, Carnival Row

Angus Wall, Hazel Baird, Emanuele Marani, EJ Kang, Peter Murphy, and Erik Righetti, The Morning Show

Heidi Berg, Felix Soletic, Carlo Sa, Yongsub Song, Joe Paniagua, and Rachel Fowler, The Politician

Paul Mitchell, Olga Midlenko, Maciek Sokalski, Gabe Perez, Benjamin Woodlock, Watchmen

Patrick Clair, Einar Yanadarg Delul, Raoul Marks, Lance Slaton, Westworld

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

﻿Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, Ozark

Nicholas Britell, Succession

Labrinth, Euphoria

Martin Phipps, The Crown

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo, Maria Elena Pantoja, Hollywood

Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed, Liliana Maggio, Lisa Thomas, Greg Bazemore, Jessie Mojica, Charlene Belmond, Pose

Maxine Morris, Maria Sandoval, Wendy Southard, Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Ashleigh Childers, Yesim Osman, Star Trek: Picard

Cate Hall, Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Suzanne David, and Catriona Johnstone, The Crown

Kimberley Spiteri, Michael S. Ward, and Tijen Osman, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

﻿Martin Childs, Mark Raggett, and Alison Harvey, The Crown

Matthew Flood Ferguson, Mark Robert Taylor, and Melissa Licht, Hollywood

Bill Groom, Neil Prince, and Ellen Christiansen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristian Milsted, Jay Pelissier, and Edward McLoughlin, Watchmen

Howard Cummings, Jon Carlos, and Julie Ochipinti, Westworld

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

﻿Nena Erb, ACE and Lynarion Hubbard, Insecure

Steve Rasch, ACE, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Trevor Ambrose, Schitt's Creek

Paul Winestock, CCE, Schitt's Creek

Kate Sanford, ACE and Tim Streeto, ACE, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Yana Gorskaya, ACE and Dane McMaster, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

﻿Watchmen

American Horror Story: 1984

Catherine the Great

Devs

El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

﻿Mathew Price, CAS, Ron Bochar, CAS, George A. Lara, CAS, David Boulton, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Larry Benjamin, CAS, and Kevin Valentine, Better Call Saul

Felipe "Flip" Borrero, CAS, Larry Benjamin, CAS, Kevin Valentine, Phil McGowan, CAS, Ozark

Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Todd M. Grace, CAS, Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Michael Perfitt, Star Trek: Picard

Michael Rayle, Mark Paterson, William Files, Craig Henighan, Stranger Things

Geoffrey Patterson, Keith Rogers, and Benjamin L. Cook, Westworld

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

﻿Ryan Watson, The Mandalorian

Charlie Brewer and Austin Brewer, S.W.A.T.

Hiro Koda, Stranger Things

Cort L. Hessler III, The Blacklist

David Rowden Sr., The Rookie

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

