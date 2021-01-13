Award-Winning Documentary MY NAME IS PEDRO Out On VOD/DVD February 23

MY NAME IS PEDRO is an essential and timely reminder of the importance of great educators that exist within the infrastructure of our country's public education system.

This award-winning film, from first time director Lillian LaSalle, explores the seemingly impossible journey of South Bronx Latino educator and maverick, Pedro Santana, a former "special ed" student, whose mantra is - every kid can learn despite their circumstances. . A New York Times profile of his "Out Of The Box" teaching techniques, thrusts him into the spotlight, which creates great opportunities for change but also has its downside - public school politics which, despite the cries of students and parents alike, threaten to take him down. A documentary with unpredictable twists and turns, it harnesses a compelling message of optimism, hope and tragedy.

Lillian LaSalle is the recipient of the 2016 Peabody "Futures of Media" Award for Producing the web-series, Halal In The Family, starring Aasif Mandvi, which garnered wide-spread media attention for taking on Islamophobia through the use of comedy and parody.

LaSalle is best known for her work as a talent manager representing actors, writers and directors as President of Sweet 180.

LaSalle is the Producer of several feature films including, Loggerheads, which premiered in competition at The Sundance Film Festival and Sweet Land, which won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for writer/director, Ali Selim. LaSalle's other notable feature Producing credits include: Today's Special, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and won the audience award at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Just Like THE SON from director Morgan Freeman, Find Love, Heavy Petting, and Mentor, as well as Southern Belles and American Cannibal: The Road to Reality.

LaSalle is currently Executive Producing the feature length animated feature, The Night Diary, based on the award-winning book by Veera Hiranandani alongside Aasif Mandvi's Fat Mama Productions, animator/writer Gitanjali Rao (Bombay Rose, Tribeca Film Festival) and writer/director, Sabrina Dahwan, (Monsoon Wedding) with Hyde Park Entertainment. LaSalle will also produce the feature film, Our Lady Of The Snow, from award winning writer/director, Tom Gilroy (Spring Forward, The Cold Lands) alongside Luca Borghese and Ben Howe's (Diane) Ag-X Films.

OFFICIAL SELECTION AND AWARDS:

Winner: Best Documentary, Golden Door International Film Festival

Winner: Spotlight on Documentary Award, St. Louis International Film Festival

Winner: Audience Award, Chicago Latino International Film Festival

Winner: Audience Award, Brooklyn Film Festival

Winner: Award of Merit, Impact Docs

Winner: Honorable Mention, Woodstock Film Festival

Official Selection: Women's Filmmaker Showcase, BAFF

Official Selection: San Diego Latino International Film Festival