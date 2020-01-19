1917, SUCCESSION, FLEABAG, CHERNOBYL, and More Win Top Honors At The 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards; Full List!

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) hosted the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on the evening of Saturday, January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium. A full list of winners is below.

Presenters and nominees at the ceremony included Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Reese Witherspoon, Quentin Tarantino, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Frances McDormand, Jimmy Kimmel, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Taika Waititi, Kate Beckinsale, Don Johnson, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Caitriona Balfe, Zazie Beetz, Choi Woo-shik, Constance Wu, Jared Harris, Rachel Brosnahan, Eva Longoria, Billy Eichner, Nick Kroll, Zoey Deutch, Kaitlyn Dever, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Judith Light.

The 2020 Producers Guild Awards nominees and winners are listed in alphabetical order by category, with winning titles and producers reflected in bold:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

1917 Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

Ford v Ferrari Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

The Irishman Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

Joker Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Knives Out Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

Little Women Producer: Amy Pascal

Marriage Story Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Abominable Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

Frozen II Producer: Peter Del Vecho

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

Missing Link Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera



The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 2) Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

The Crown (Season 3) Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

Game of Thrones (Season 8) Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

Succession (Season 2) Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Watchmen (Season 1) Producers: Damon Lindelof, Tom Spezialy, Nicole Kassell, Stephen Williams, Joseph E. Iberti, Ron Schmidt, Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Karen Wacker, John Blair, Carly Wray



The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Barry (Season 2) Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

Fleabag (Season 2) Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3) Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

Schitt's Creek (Season 5) Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

Veep (Season 7) Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O'Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith



The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Chernobyl Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

Fosse/Verdon Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

True Detective Producers: Nic Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, Daniel Sackheim, Peter Feldman, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros

Unbelievable Producers: Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Jennifer Schuur, Becky Mode, John Vohlers, Kate DiMento, Chris Leanza

When They See Us Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

American Son Producers: Kenny Leon, Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Kristin Bernstein

Apollo: Missions to the Moon Producers: Tom Jennings, David Tillman, Abe Scheuermann, Chris Morcom, Rob Kirk

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker, Kate Glover

Deadwood: The Movie Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie Producers: Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Vince Gilligan, Aaron Paul, Diane Mercer



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Advocate Producers: Philippe Bellaiche, Rachel Leah Jones

American Factory Producers: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

Apollo 11 Producers: Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen

The Cave Producers: Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjaer

For Sama Producers: Waas al-Kateab

Honeyland Producers: Atanas Georgiev, Ljubomir Stefanov

One Child Nation Producers: Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 10) Producers: Libby Geist, Connor Schell, John Dahl, Rob King, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Deidre Fenton, Marquis Daisy, Jenna Anthony, Adam Neuhaus

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52) Producers: Bill Owens

Leaving Neverland Producers: Dan Reed

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4) Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1) Producers: Joel Karsberg, dream hampton, Jesse Daniels, Tamra Simmons, Brie Miranda Bryant, Jessica Everleth, Mary Bissell, Maria Pepin, Charlotte Glover, Allison Brandin, Laura Hoeppner



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25) Producers: Trevor Noah, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, Zhubin Parang, Jocelyn Conn, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Producers: Dave Chappelle, Stan Lathan, Rikki Hughes, Sina Sadighi

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6) Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Christopher Werner, Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5) Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Michael Brumm, Bjoern Stejskal, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett, Aaron Cohen, Sara Vilkomerson, Adam Wager

Saturday Night Live (Season 45) Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Ken Aymong



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 31) Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

The Masked Singer (Season 1) Producers: Craig Plestis, Izzie Pick Ibarra, Nikki Varhely-Gillingham, Rosie Seitchik, Stacey Thomas-Muir, Nick Cannon, Ashley Sylvester, Lindsay Tuggle, Pete Cooksley, Chelsea Candelaria, Anne Chanthavong, Zo ë Ritchken, Deena Katz, Erin Brady, Jeff Kmiotek, Lexi Shoemaker

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 11) Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul Charles, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers, John Polly, Michelle Visage, Jen Passovoy

Top Chef (Season 16) Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17) Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly



The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner

Born This Way (S5)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (S11)

Creating SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (S3)

Under a Rock with Tig Notaro (S1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (S14)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (S25)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (S5)

What's My Name | Muhammad Ali

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

Carmen Sandiego (S1, S2)

Green Eggs and Ham (S1)

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (S1)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (S3)

Sesame Street (S49)

The PGA Innovation Award

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure

Artificial

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Bonfire

Cosmos Within Us

Eleven Eleven

First Man VR

How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

Interactive Play at SESAME STREET Land, SeaWorld, Orlando

Mesmerica

Tree VR

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I

You vs. Wild

The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The 2020 Producers Guild Awards honorees include Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award).

Suzanne Todd is the Executive Producer of the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. Sponsors include: Chevrolet, Official Automotive Partner; Delta, Official Airline Partner and sponsor of the Visionary Award; GreenSlate, PGA annual partner and Cocktail Reception sponsor; and William Grant & Sons spirits.





