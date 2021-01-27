MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Presents Anna Netrebko

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko will perform a live concert on Saturday, February 6, at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET, from the historic Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria, as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series. The program features Russian songs by Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Tchaikovsky as well as selections by Debussy, Dvořák, Fauré and Strauss. Accompanied by Pavel Nebolsin on piano, Ms. Netrebko will also be joined by mezzo-soprano Elena Maximova for duets from Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann and Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades. The recital will be streamed live via the Met website and will then be available on demand for 14 days.

The Met Stars Live in Concert series features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. Concerts already presented include tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria; soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C.; tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France; soprano Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany; soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja in Caserta, Italy; bass-baritone Bryn Terfel in Wales; sopranos Angel Blue and Pretty Yende with tenors Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani in a New Year's Eve concert in Augsburg, Germany; and soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała from the Historische Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany, which remains on demand through February 5.

Future concerts will feature soprano Sonya Yoncheva (February 27) and Angel Blue (TBA). The concerts are shot with multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where soprano Christine Goerke, host of the program, is situated. Gary Halvorson, the award-winning director of the Met's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

The Program

"Lilacs," Op.21, No. 5

By Sergei Rachmaninoff

"Before my window," Op. 26, No. 10

By Sergei Rachmaninoff

"How fair this spot," Op. 21, No. 7

By Sergei Rachmaninoff

"The lark's song rings more clearly," Op. 43, No. 1

By Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

"Morgen!" Op. 27, No. 4

By Richard Strauss

"Il pleure dans mon cœur"

By Claude Debussy

"Depuis le jour"

From G. Charpentier's Louise

"Say, when under shady boughs," Op. 57, No. 1

By Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

"Go not, happy day"

By Frank Bridge

"Mattinata"

By Ruggero Leoncavallo

"Uzh vecher ... Oblakov pomerknuli kraya"

From Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades

"The clouds begin to scatter," Op. 42, No. 3

By Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

"Nights of Delirium," Op.60, No.6

By Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

"Die Nacht," Op. 10, No. 3

By Richard Strauss

"Wiegenlied," Op. 41, No. 1

By Richard Strauss

"Ständchen," Op. 17, No. 2

By Richard Strauss

"Après un rêve," Op. 7, No. 1

By Gabriel Fauré

"Songs my mother taught me" from Gypsy Songs

By Antonín Dvořák

"The Dream," Op. 8, No. 5

By Sergei Rachmaninoff

"Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour" (Barcarolle)

From Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann

"Amidst the day," Op. 47, No. 6

By Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Program subject to change.