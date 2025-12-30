Stefano Vignati to Open Global Centennial Puccini Celebrations In China With TURANDOT

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stefano Vignati, Music Director and Principal Conductor of Opera Carolina, has been selected to conduct the opening of the global Centennial Puccini celebrations in China, commemorating 100 years since the death of Giacomo Puccini (1924), which will take place between 2024 and 2026.

At the heart of this important celebratory journey is Turandot, the composer's final and unfinished opera, a symbol of the profound dialogue between East and West and the cultures that have connected through his music for over a century. Turandot Centenario will come to life in China, the opera's imagined setting and now the privileged stage for international celebrations honoring Puccini.

The China Tour production is realized through a collaboration between the Puccini Festival of Torre del Lago, the world's foremost authority on Puccini's operatic legacy, and the We Opera Company, a leading promoter of Italian opera in China with over 120 productions presented nationwide, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to cultural exchange and to the promotion of Italian opera across China. This production will be hosted in major theatres across China with the support of local cultural institutions, including:

Xiamen Banlam Grand Theatre (Xiamen), a premier performing arts venue showcasing opera, ballet, and symphonic repertoire; December 30 - January 1

Wuhan Qintai Grand Theatre (Wuhan), an iconic cultural performance hall and centerpiece of Wuhan's arts district; January 7 & 8

Chongqing Grand Theatre (Chongqing), a landmark riverfront venue renowned for largescale opera and cultural productions. January 10 & 11

The staging is designed by two masters of Italian theatre, with sets by Ezio Frigerio and costumes by Academy Awardwinning Franca Squarciapino, combining a strong Italian artistic identity with an international vision through visually striking environments and a musical interpretation deeply faithful to Puccini's spirit.

More than 200 artists, technicians, and staff all traveling from Italy complete the production, highlighting the authentic Italian artistry behind this major international event.

The international cast brings together leading artists from the global opera scene, including Misha Sheshaberidze, Anastasya Boldireva, and other performers from Italy, accompanied by orchestra and chorus in a production of the highest artistic level.

As Music Director of Opera Carolina, Maestro Stefano Vignati will also lead his Maestro's Circle, an exclusive group of patrons and supporters who will have the unique opportunity to travel with him following these international productions. Members will not only attend Turandot in some of China's most prestigious theatres but will also experience a unique cultural journey, discovering cities, traditions, and different worlds while participating in future international events connected to Maestro Vignati and Opera Carolina. All exclusive trips are curated by Trish Ellington, Founder and CEO of A Culinary Society.

With its Music Director and Principal Conductor at the forefront of the Centennial Puccini celebrations, Opera Carolina asserts itself with authority on the global stage, strengthening its role as a bridge between Italian operatic tradition, international vision, and global cultural dialogue.