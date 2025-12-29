Video: Brittany Renee And Ryan Speedo Green Sing From PORGY AND BESS At The Metropolitan Opera

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new performance video features soprano Brittany Renee and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green performing an excerpt from the Act II duet of PORGY AND BESS.

The footage comes from the opening performance of the opera during the Metropolitan Opera’s 2025–26 season.

The production is directed by James Robinson and conducted by Kwamé Ryan. George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess is widely regarded as a landmark of American opera, known for its integration of operatic form with jazz, blues, and spiritual influences. The work contains numerous standalone arias while maintaining a cohesive musical and dramatic structure.

The video was filmed by Pete Scalzitti. Tickets for PORGY AND BESS are available through the Metropolitan Opera box office and official ticketing platforms.