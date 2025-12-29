Video: Lisette Oropesa Sings Act II Aria From I PURITANI At The Metropolitan Opera

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new rehearsal video features soprano Lisette Oropesa performing an excerpt from Elvira’s Act II aria in I PURITANI. The footage was filmed during an early stage rehearsal for the Metropolitan Opera’s 2025–26 season.

The production is directed by Charles Edwards and conducted by Marco Armiliato. Vincenzo Bellini’s I Puritani is set during the English Civil War and reflects a 19th-century operatic tradition of using historical conflict as a framework for intimate psychological drama, particularly themes of love, loyalty, and madness. The opera was composed for leading virtuoso singers of its time, with vocal performance playing a central role in the work’s success.

The rehearsal video was filmed by Micah Joel. Tickets for I PURITANI are available through the Metropolitan Opera’s box office, official app, and website.