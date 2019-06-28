Trisha Yearwood Unlocks Pre-Order For New Album EVERY GIRL Today

As the history-making lead single "Every Girl In This Town"continues to heat up airwaves and streaming platforms, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood unlocks the pre-order for her anxiously awaited upcoming album, Every Girl, today. It arrives in stores and at all Digital Services on Friday August 30, 2019.



Pre-order it HERE.



Additionally, the Limited Edition, featuring special cover art in vinyl and CD, will be available for pre-order on her official Talk Shop Live channel for a limited time. Trisha will reveal the limited edition cover and discuss the album LIVE on Talk Shop Live today at 3:00 PM PT/5:00 PM C/6:00 PM ET.



Increasing anticipation, she teamed up with CMT to premiere the music video for "Every Girl In This Town." Bringing audiences closer to the superstar, the visual threads together a cinematic and compelling narrative illustrative of the track's empowering message and spirit.

Watch it here:

She excitedly reveals the tracklisting for Every Girl as well. Once again, Trisha enlisted the talents of longtime producer Garth Fundis behind-the-board. Together, they maintain a creative partnership that dates back to her double-platinum classic self-titled 1991 debut, and it flourishes once again on these 14 songs.



Plus, she welcomes a powerhouse cast of collaborators into the fold. The album includes songs such as the soaring and sweeping "Tell Me Something I Don't Know" [feat. Kelly Clarkson], the heartfelt ballad "What Gave Me Away" [feat. Garth Brooks], and elegant closer "Love You Anyway" [feat. Don Henley]. As an avowed Linda Ronstadt fan, she reached out to songwriterKarla Bonoff for a collaboration and ended up recording an emotionally charged take on"Home"-originally cut by Bonnie Raitt. Handpicked by Trisha, the record notably showcases the talents of a bevy of female writers such as Lucie Silvas, Caitlyn Smith, Patricia Conroy,Ashley McBryde, Gretchen Peters, and more.



Find the full tracklisting below.



"I approached this album without any pressure or expectations," she comments. "I'm so grateful the songs were there. I found 14 tunes I couldn't live without. You want people to recognize you as an artist, but you also want to take them somewhere they haven't necessarily been with you before. With the freedom of no expectations, I got back to that feeling I felt on my first album, like I have to do this and put it out there. Over the years, I let go of worrying about perfection. I just wanted to have a good time. I realized maybe that's when you do your best work."



This fall, she launches her first solo tour in five years. The "Every Girl On Tour" kicks off October 3rd with a special three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The 22-city trek continues throughout the United States with stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Minneapolis and Jacksonville. Tickets are on sale now at www.trishayearwood.com/tour.



Every Girl stands out as the artist's first full-length country record since 2007's critically acclaimed Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love and follows on the heels of the 2019Frank Sinatra homage, Let's Be Frank. Trisha previously joined forces with Garth Brooks on his 2014 - 2017 sold out world tour.



Earlier this month, Trisha had a history-making return to country radio with "Every Girl In This Town." With 84 total adds, it marks Trisha's highest debut and biggest add day of her career. The hit song is "Billboard's Highest Female Debut of 2019" on the Country Airplay Chart, coming in at #21, and the #4 Highest Billboard Country Radio Debut in 2019. It was also Billboard's #1 Greatest Gainer on the Country Airplay Chart for the week. Mediabase reports the 2nd Highest Female Debut and 8th Highest Debut All Country of 2019.



Be on the lookout from Trisha Yearwood very soon.



Every Girl Full Track List

Workin' On Whiskey Find A Way Home Every Girl In This Town Tell Me Something I Don't Know (Featuring Kelly Clarkson) What Gave Me Away (Featuring Garth Brooks) Something Kinda Like It When Lonely Calls Matador I'll Carry You Home Drink Up Bible and A .44 Can't Take Back Goodbye Love You Anyway (Featuring Don Henley)

Trisha Yearwood Every Girl On Tour Dates

Date City Venue

10/03/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/04/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/05/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/13/19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24/19 Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

10/25/19 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

10/26/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/27/19 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

11/02/19 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

11/03/19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

11/04/19 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

11/07/19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

11/08/19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

11/09/19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

11/21/19 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

11/22/19 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

11/23/19 Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/19 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

12/04/19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

12/05/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

12/06/19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/07/19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

12/08/19 Naples FL, Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall



ABOUT TRISHA YEARWOOD

Following three decades in the spotlight, numerous GRAMMY®, CMA®, and ACM® Awards to her name, countless multiplatinum certifications, and millions of fans entertained, the same passion still motivates and moves Trisha Yearwood. The singer, actress, author, chef, personality, and entrepreneur derives deep fulfillment from simply walking up to a microphone and pouring her heart out by way of a celebrated powerhouse voice. In 2019, she continues that tradition with her first solo full-length since 2007, a collection of Frank Sinatra covers and one original entitled Let's Be Frank. On June 6th, Trisha unveiled her highly anticipated new single, Every Girl in This Town, setting the stage for the upcoming release of her first full-length country record in over a decade and nationwide tour, which hits the road this fall. The song went on to be the highest debut and biggest add day of her career.



At the same time, she remains a timeless entertainer whose influence permeates multiple facets of culture. Beyond twelve studio albums, she hosts the EMMY® Award-winning Food Network hit Trisha's Southern Kitchen and her Facebook Live "pre-show," T's Coffee Talk. At the forefront of a veritable lifestyle empire, she penned three New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and has designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. Trisha has also collaborated with Williams Sonoma on her signature best-selling cocktail mixes like "Summer in a Cup," "Autumn in a Cup," and "Christmas in a Cup" as well as a variety of food products ranging from a signature biscuit mix to a complete Thanksgiving Dinner.







