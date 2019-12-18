Tom Keifer #Keiferband Announce 'RISE' 2020 U.K./ Europe Tour

In continuation of the "RISE" tour, former Cinderella frontman TOM KEIFER and #keiferband--Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers-will bring their high energy Rock show overseas for a few weeks of headlining concerts and festival appearances starting July 17, 2020 in Buckley, England. Fans can expect to hear songs from both of his solo albums, along with all of the Cinderella classics.

Released September 13 on Cleopatra Records, KEIFER's second solo album, RISE , is available on all formats at Orcd.co/TomKeiferRise, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital. It quickly jumped into the Top 40 on Amazon's "Best Seller" list within hours of its release, and debuted at #10 on Billboard 's "Hard Rock Album Sales" chart, #17 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #19 "Internet Albums" chart, #21 on the "Rock Album Sales" chart, #41 on the "Top Current Albums (Sales)" chart and #46 on the "Top Album Sales" chart.

Produced by TOM KEIFER, Savannah Keifer, and Kyle O'Connor, RISE scales renewed sonic heights. From the tasty slide work that stamps "Touching the Divine," the nontraditionally arranged, heavy, dark jam of "Untitled," the breakneck thrust of "All Amped Up" to the tender coda of "You Believe in Me," RISE signifies the ongoing evolution of the former Cinderella frontman as a person, songwriter, and bandleader. It's the aural portrait of an artist who, to borrow a phrase, is still climbing

Four videos have already been released from the new album: "The Death Of Me" (written by KEIFER and his wife Savannah, and directed by Vicente Cordero), a lyric video for "Touching The Divine" (written by TOM and Savannah KEIFER, and Kendra Chantelle), "Rise," the title track (written by TOM KEIFER, Savannah Keifer with Keifer and Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square and directed by Vicente Cordero), and an emotional lyric video for "Waiting On The Demons" (written by TOM and Savannah KEIFER, produced and edited by Joshua J Smith).

RISE was recently praised by Metal Hammer Germany : "...each of the eleven new numbers exudes the authentic classic rock charm of role models such as Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones or Bad Company. Keifer & Co. also manages to give the good old blues/hard rock a predatory update and the sound overall a harder, darker and beautifully rusty vibe. From the bubbling opener 'Touching The Divine' to the scratchy 'hype', from the eerie voodoo garage gospel 'Untitled' to the Keith Knusper-Groover 'All Amped Up' to the acoustic-unfiltered goosebumps 'You Believe In Me', which - next to 'Taste The Pain' - - probably best, because the most immediate of the exquisite, classic Keifer ballads gathered here, there is the full range."

Check out TOM KEIFER and #keiferband at any of the following tour stops, and stay tuned for news about 2020 U.S. tour dates which will be announced in the coming weeks:

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri 7/17 Buckley, England Tivoli

Sat 7/18 Kent, England Ramblin' Man Fair

Sun 7/19 Nottingham, England Rescue Rooms

Tue 7/21 Bilston, England The Robin 2

Wed 7/22 Essen Germany Turock

Thu 7/23 Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany Headbanger's Open Air

Sat 7/25 Blackpool, England Waterloo Music Bar

Sun 7/26 Ebbw Vale, Wales Steelhouse Festival

Mon 7/27 Milton Keynes, England Craufurd Arms

Wed 7/29 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air

Thu 7/30 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik

Fri 7/31 Rejmyre, Sweden Skogsrojet Festival

Sun 8/2 Rottenburg, Germany Rock Of Ages

Mon 8/3 Telfs, Austria RathausSaal Telfs





