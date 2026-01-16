Perfect Weather For Humans to Release 'Come Apart In The Middle' Album, Debuts New Single

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Long-distance indie rock group Perfect Weather For Humans kick off 2026 with a hook-driven new single "Measure For Measure". Taking revenge fantasies as its jumping off point, "Measure For Measure" melds roiling emotions with the expansive PWFH sound to create one of the group's most visceral outings yet.

"'Measure' explores a character done wrong and the conflicting emotions that arise as they dream of vengeance," says singer/guitarist Shae Moseley. "The terrible feeling of sinking as low as their perpetrator, the terror of what they may be capable of when pushed to the brink."

"Measure For Measure" is taken from the group's second full-length album, Come Apart In The Middle, announced today and available for preorder on limited edition vinyl here.

The album also features recent PWFH single "Bowerbird" (released Dec 10th), a soaring, sprawling track that evoked the mating ritual of its namesake as a metaphor for our often ego-driven attempts to be seen in the world.

Perfect Weather For Humans was forged between four friends split across the American heartland and west coast. The project sparked from the acute emotions Moseley experienced while grieving the loss of his father, when he gained a new understanding of the meaningfulness of songwriting with the people he loves, no matter the distance.

Originally writing and recording via online file-sharing between their individual home studios, the band first congregated in person in 2022 for the recording of their Northstar EP at Sawhorse Studios in St. Louis. No matter how carefully crafted their earliest file-sharing outings were, there was an undeniable step up on Northstar as the group harnessed the energy and immediacy of playing together. Come Apart In The Middle finds them returning to Sawhorse and pushing this trajectory further with arguably their most melodically gripping work yet.