The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Presents Elizabeth Stanley

Starring as Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill, one of the biggest musicals on Broadway, Elizabeth Stanley leads audiences on an unforgettable journey of self-reflection and serious thought... 8 times a week.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Company, and has also starred on Broadway in Cry-Baby, Million Dollar Quartet, and On the Town. She was in the 2009 tour of Xanadu, and the 2015 tour of The Bridges of Madison County in addition to numerous TV credits such as Fringe, All My Children, The Affair, and The Get Down.

Elizabeth has a very open conversation about the effects of mental health portrayed in the show and to her personally. She has her routines that help her to step out of that dark headspace playing a character like Mary Jane Healy will sometimes leave you. Including different techniques she uses when walking off stage. She will leave you captivated listening to the podcast as much as you would be watching her on stage.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You