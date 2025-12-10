Sienna Spiro Adds Additional U.S. Dates to First North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After tickets to Sienna Spiro's entire “The Visitor Tour” sold out within seconds last week, the London-based singer/songwriter and powerhouse performer has added additional U.S. dates as part of her inaugural headline tour of North America.

The highly anticipated run will now include two stops at West Hollywood’s Troubadour (March 3 and 6) as well as back-to-back nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom (March 17 and 18). In between, SIENNA will perform at other venues including San Francisco’s Café Du Nord and Toronto’s The Great Hall before taking “The Visitor Tour” to the UK and Europe. Go HERE for all ticket info.

The forthcoming tour follows the release of Spiro's October single, “Die On This Hill,” which climbed to No. 9 on UK Official Singles Chart after racking up over 1 million streams within 24 hours of release. The ballad about has since amassed more than 55 million global streams and is approaching 3 billion views across social media, while SIENNA’s music has amassed over 270 million streams worldwide.

Last month, Spiro made her UK TV debut by performing “Die On This Hill” on the Later… with Jools Holland, also performing the song on The TODAY Show. She played her debut U.S. shows in New York and Los Angeles earlier this year. She then joined multi-platinum hitmaker Teddy Swims on a North American run, executed a fall headline tour of the UK/Europe, and returned stateside to open for Sam Smith.

All of this follows the early 2025 release of SIENNA’s debut EP SINK NOW, SWIM LATER. That eight-song project featured “MAYBE,” a soul-baring ballad that surpassed 105 million streams, topped four viral Spotify charts across the globe, and launched her late-night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

SIENNA was also recently shortlisted for the BRIT Awards’ highly esteemed Critics’ Choice for 2026 award. The honor’s previous winners and nominees include Adele, Dua Lipa, James Blake, Lewis Capaldi, and Sam Smith.

SIENNA SPIRO North America Tour Dates

(newly added dates in bold)

Mar 03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 05 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord [SOLD OUT]

Mar 06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour [SOLD OUT]

Mar 09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 10 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 12 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis [SOLD OUT]

Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry [SOLD OUT]

Mar 14 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 17 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Mar 18 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Photo credit: Mathias Apap